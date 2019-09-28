New Dutch Bros Coffee Shop gives back to local charity

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new Dutch Bros Coffee Shop opens and is giving back to a local charity Friday.

It opened Friday morning at the corner of Powers and Dublin. It was a company-wide fundraiser where a dollar per drink goes to a local charity.

The new shop chose the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. This will be one of the few Dutch Bros on the north side of Colorado Springs. The people who work their say they’ve gotten a warm welcome.

“Any time somebody finds out that I work for Dutch Bros it’s been when is this location going to open? So really really excited to get it open,” Dutch Bros Employee Bryan Gumpy said.

There’s a new drink on the Not-so-secret menu too. It’s the Coral Reef and it comes out in Broncos orange and blue.