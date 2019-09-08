Mothers march to honor their children killed by drunk drivers

Mothers, along with other family members walked the campus of University Colorado Colorado Springs to remember their loved ones killed by drunk drivers.

“His little boy was six at the time. Carson (his son) is ten now so, his daddy is just a memory to him,” Kelly Sifford, a mom of a son that was killed by a drunk driver.

Sifford said her son Kyle, who was 26-years-old at the time, was hit on the drivers side door when he was passing through a stop sign in Ellicott, Colorado. She said the drunk driver was going 80 miles per hour, blew through the stop sign and hit Kyle, where he was killed instantly.

“Last year in Colorado, 209 people were killed by drunk drivers,” Fran Lazer, the Colorado executive director for Mother’s Against Drunk Driving said.

