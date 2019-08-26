Meet the Fox 21 Teams’ Dogs

Jax. Courtesy of Emily Roehler

Lana. Courtesy of Brandon Thompson

Luna and Zoe. Courtesy of Scott Kilbury

Biggie Smalls. Courtesy of Christina Dawidowicz

Hootie.

Sophie.

Radar. Courtesy of Lauren Scharf

Dash. Courtesy of Dee Cortez

Karma. Courtesy of Christina Dawidowicz

Milo. Courtesy of Abbie Burke

Happy National Dog Day! It is celebrated annually on August 26.

Our four legged friends bring us all joy as we live and work in Colorado Springs. We wanted to share some of our favorite pics of our FOX 21 pooches.

National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues. Today honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort.