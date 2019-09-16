Made for More hosts STEAM event in Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fall festival at Acacia Park Sunday was about more than just pumpkins.

The event, which was put on by Made for More, encouraged kids to learn about STEAM, with an emphasis on art, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

“It’s going to teach them lifetime skills,” Made for More founder Jeannie Martin said. “They may not realize it right now, but we’re teaching them to think independently and think outside of the box. This is our next generation of innovators and inventors, so that makes my heart really happy to see them out here doing that.”

Made for More has several other kid-friendly community events scheduled this fall. Tap here for more information.