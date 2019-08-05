Local firefighters prep for new nighttime wildfire training

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) Cañon City Helitack crew conducted their first-ever night helicopter operations training in Colorado Wednesday.

The training was hosted at the Brush Hollow Reservoir.

“I’ve always thought why aren’t we fighting fires at night?” Kim Hatch, the pilot of the whole operation said.

Hatch is originally from Idaho and flies out for these training’s or in the case of a real fire.

While he is up in the helicopter, flying solo, crews stay on the ground and point with lasers and other bright objects to show Hatch where he should drop the water.

The helicopter is able to carry a 240 gallon bucket that he can fill within ten seconds when lowering into a water area. He then flies and drops the water on the area burning.

This a technique, according to Hatch, that Australian firefighters have been doing for years. At night it’s easier to put out the flames due to the lower temperatures and higher humidity.