Local car show group helps feed homeless in downtown Colorado Springs

A car show group called Unrivaled hit the streets Saturday morning to help hand out food to homeless in downtown Colorado Springs.

In total they handed out over 200 Taco Bell tacos and 170 doughnuts from Dunkin’ Doughnuts.

“It’s hard to see my battle buddies on the street and not be able to eat,” Joshua J. Hasting, the club leader and current army member said.

Hasting said they focused on helping those veterans who are now living on the streets after serving our country.

“The transition can be difficult. They could be dealing with health problems or mental health problems,” Hasting said.

He is a current U.S. Army Soldier, after finding it difficult to transition out of the service he decided to “re-up” instead. Several other members of the Unrivaled car show group are also current military or veterans.

“They protected us they and provided freedom for us so the least we can do is provide them a taco, right?” Hasting said.

“We go out and buy food from wherever, for however much each person wants to spend,” Hasting said.

Originally when they started doing this food hand out they made packed lunches but Hasting said it made everything just a bit easier to pick up food from local fast food restaurants.

The group does this twice a year. They keep the public up to date via Facebook on when the next food handout is. If you’d like to follow them click here.