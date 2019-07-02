Join FOX21 for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to join FOX21 at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade.

The parade is happening July 9 in downtown Colorado Springs. It steps off at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tejon Street and St. Vrain Street, and proceeds south on Tejon Street to Vermijo Avenue. The parade, emceed by FOX21’s own Craig Coffey, features floats, equestrian groups, and lots of local businesses.

The free family event serves as the kickoff for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days, which runs July 10 to 13. Tap here for more information.