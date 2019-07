COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to join FOX21 for the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association’s 20th Annual Down Syndrome Walk.

The event is August 17 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. This year’s event includes a run, which starts at 7 a.m., and a walk, which starts at 9 a.m. FOX21’s Emily Roehler will emcee the event.

The walk is $21 for adults, $5 for children, and free for people with Down syndrome. Registration for the run is $28.

>> Tap here for more information and to register.