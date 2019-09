COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21’s Taylor Bishop will emcee the 2019-2020 Go Red for Women Luncheon to benefit the American Heart Association.

The event is September 27 at the Antlers hotel in downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets are $125 per person.

The event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness, and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

