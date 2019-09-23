‘Jean-erous’ $2K donation for Ronald McDonald House

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lodge presented a big check to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Southern Colorado Monday.

Great Wolf Lodge kicked off a ‘Jean-erous’ fundraiser in August and raised more than $2,000 in two weeks.

The money will support the brand new Ronald McDonald House, which has 20 bedrooms and is filling up fast.

A bonus for the employees is that they can all now wear jeans for the entire month of September as a reward for raising the funds.

“In the hospitality industry you don’t get to do that so that was motivation enough and quite frankly we have a great group of caring people around here and the opportunity to help families around here, not just in the property, but in the area itself, it was pretty easy,” General Manager James Anderson explained.

Great Wolf Lodge also does another fundraiser around Christmas time to benefit the Ronald McDonald House called Snowland which starts at the end of November.

“They are just a great partnership with us and they do a gingerbread village at Christmas time where people can go inside and have a family dinner it’s a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House and they just come along side us in so many ways to take care of our families,” Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado Beth Alessio said.