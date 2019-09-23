Hundreds participate in walk to support ovarian cancer society

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday morning, America the Beautiful Park turned teal as the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society held its 11th annual Be Ovary Aware 5k run and 3k walk.

More than 700 people walked and ran to support gynecological cancer patients.

“We call it our teal tribe, because teal is the awareness color for ovarian and gynecologic cancers, so there’s a sea of teal out here, and it’s a teal community that’s here supporting these women during their fight,” Susan DiNapoli said.

FOX21 meteorologist Dee Cortez emceed the event.

All of the money raised goes to help women in need and support the society’s peer mentor program.