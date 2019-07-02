Help FOX21 Stuff the Bus with school supplies for Operation Back to School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 is proud to team up with Operation Back to School to provide basic school supplies for southern Colorado families in need.

This school year, Christmas Unlimited plans to provide school supplies for up to 1,000 children. You can help Stuff the Bus by donating school supplies on your own, or hosting a collection drive at your business or organization. Supplies needed include:

Glue sticks

4 oz. glue

12″ Rulers

Colored pencils

Wide-Ruled paper

College-Ruled Paper

Broad classic markers

2-pocket folder w/o clasps

2-pocket folder w/ clasps

Pointed scissors

Narrow classic marker

1-subject college lined spiral notebook

Compass/Protractor combo

Black pens

Red pens

Hi-liters

Simple calculators

Dry Erase markers

Divider sets

Post-It notes 2×2

Index cards

Zippered pencil bags

Composition books

Earbuds/ear headphones

Drop off your donations at any of these locations before August 9:

Christmas Unlimited at 2204 East Boulder Street

Summit Wealth Group at 13710 Struthers Road, Suite 115

Colorado Springs fire stations 375 Printers Parkway 370 Printers Parkway 2880 International Circle 31 South Weber Street 29 South Weber Street 314 East San Miguel Street 922 West Colorado Avenue 2280 Southgate Road 2830 West Colorado Avenue 2430 North Union Boulevard 3901 Palmer Park Road 3737 Airport Road 622 West Garden of the Gods Road 3730 Meadowland Boulevard 3810 Jet Wing Drive 445 Rockrimmon Boulevard 1475 Cresta Road 1875 Dublin Boulevard 4770 Scarlet Drive 4980 Farthing Drive 3750 Tutt Boulevard 6830 Hadler View 2490 Research Parkway 6755 Rangewood Drive 7320 Dublin Boulevard 711 Copper Center Parkway

Safeway stores 7055 Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs 2210 North Wahsatch Avenue in Colorado Springs 5060 North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 8750 North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4405 Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs 3275 West Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs 624 Highway 105 in Monument 1121 North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs 2890 North Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs 6520 South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1101 East U.S. Highway 24 in Woodland Park 7655 McLaughlin Road in Falcon 1425 South Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs 1920 South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs 840 Village Center Boulevard in Colorado Springs



Applications to receive school supplies are available at the following locations.

Deerfield Hills at 4290 Deerfield Hills Road

Ecumenical Social Ministries at 201 North Weber Street

El Paso County Health Department at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road

Hillside Community Center at 925 South Institute Street

Women’s Resource Center at 750 Citadel Drive East #3128

Supplies will be distributed starting July 27, by appointment only. Clients will be notified of their scheduled pick-up date.

