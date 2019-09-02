Golf tournament fundraiser benefits Navigators camps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday was the sixth annual Miracles Happen family fun day and golf tournament at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

The donation-based event helps fund different community programs each year. This year, the community chose Navigators Ministries and their Eagle Lake Camps.

“Wonderful opportunities,” Mike Kenney said. “Climbing on walls, bouncing in bouncy houses with people that let them know that they’re cared about and loved.”

“It means a lot to us, because it isn’t just about kids at camp,” Mark Heffentrager said. “It’s so much more. It’s about families. It’s about your community.”

Kenney said the event started as a golf tournament, but his wife and kids weren’t about swinging the clubs, so he opened up a bunch of different contests for everyone.