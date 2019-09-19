Golf community cleans up Midland Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local golfers gathered at Vermijo Park to pickup trash scattered along the Midland Trail on Wednesday.

Founder of Golf In Your State Matt Cardis partnered with the city to bring local golfers in for an afternoon of community service. He has traveled all across America in a van to bring golfers together to perform all types of community service.

“The underlying goal of the Golf Ball Project is to change the perception of golf and golfers,” said Cardis. “My thought is- that if I bring golfers together in different communities across the country – it might have an impact on a non-golfer that sees us.”

Stormwater Specialist with the City of Colorado Springs Jerry Cordova assisted with the transportation of trash collected.

“What a lot of folks don’t understand is that whatever trash you see in a parking lot- or in the land, or in the open space, ultimately makes its way to the waterways, a lot of single-use plastics, plastic water bottles, wrappers, cigarette butts, things that get discarded,” Cordova explained.

Wednesday’s effort filled up the back of a pick up truck. The city is hoping the trend will spread in order to keep our parks clean.

“We like to say- ‘Keep it clean, we’re all downstream, that water flows to someone,'” Cordova added. “Regardless of how young or old you are, you can come out, and do something simple as a litter cleanup and make a huge impact in our neighborhoods and our community.”

“I’m leaving a footprint and you guys are finishing the trail, right, so I get these guys out here today, they do this- hopefully they think it’s cool and have fun and then they link up with Jerry to do a future initiative in the area,” Cardis said.

The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a Creek Week cleanup from September 28th through October 5th. To volunteer click here.