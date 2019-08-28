Goldfield Drive Bridget Project Begins Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY — The Goldfield Drive bridge project, located between Bradley Road and Fontaine Boulevard, will begin Tuesday, September 3. Goldfield Drive will be closed and a detour will be in place.
County contractors will remove the old guardrail and install the new bridge and guardrail at the worksite location. There will be traffic control during the entire project.
The project should take about two weeks, weather permitting.
Goldfield Road will be closed south of Bradley Road and north of Fontaine Boulevard to thru traffic while County contractors perform these repairs. When Goldfield Road is closed, drivers will be detoured to Grinnell Boulevard for both north and south bound traffic (see detour map). Fountain Valley School will be accessible from Fontaine Boulevard.