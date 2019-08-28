Goldfield Drive Bridget Project Begins Tuesday

DENVER, Colo. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) staff announced Tuesday the locations of newly available properties enrolled in the Public Access Program effective September 1. The Public Access Program provides seasonal hunting and fishing opportunities on Colorado trust land across the state.

The Colorado Hunting Atlas is an interactive map that depicts all trust land enrolled in the Public Access Program.

The expansion of the Public Access Program was approved in July 2019 by the Parks and Wildlife Commission and the State Land Board as part of a multi-year effort to double the size of the Public Access Program from 480,000 acres to up to one million acres. This is the first major expansion of the program since it began in 1993.

“Colorado is known for our incredible natural beauty, and I'm committed to expanding the public's access to and enjoyment of our treasured state and federal land," said Governor Jared Polis. "CPW's Public Access Program for sportsmen and women is growing just in time for the upcoming 2019 hunting season. We will continue looking at more opportunities to increase access and help relieve overcrowded areas.”

Prior to this expansion, the majority of properties enrolled in the Public Access Program were located in Northwestern Colorado where there is prime big game hunting. CPW is providing a broader array of hunting opportunities on trust lands by expanding the program in Eastern Colorado where bird hunting and small game hunting is prevalent.

Additionally, three million acres of land in Colorado are called trust lands and have been held in a trust since statehood in 1876 for the purpose of funding public schools. In total, trust land leases have earned $1.4 billion for Colorado public schools in the past decade and have been the primary funding source for the Department of Education’s Building Excellent Schools Today program.

“Hunters and anglers are a critical foundation to wildlife conservation,” said Dan Prenzlow, CPW director. “They make significant contributions to our local economy, especially rural economies. It’s an added benefit that our Public Access Program helps fund Colorado school kids.”

“I’m glad that hunters and anglers will have more access to state trust lands in Colorado this season, and I’m grateful for the cooperation we’ve gotten from the ranchers and farmers who already lease these properties for agriculture,” said Greg Ochis, State Land Board Assistant Director. “These leasing activities stimulate the local economies and also help generate money for Colorado school kids.”

In 2020, CPW will announce the locations of additional properties that will be enrolled in the Public Access Program prior to the 2020 fall hunting season.