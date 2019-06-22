Friday Foodie Finds: How to beat the crowd at Rib & Chop House

Fresh fish of the day offerings.

Inside the bar and lounge area.

The house salad came with fresh greens and about ten different options for dressings.

Take advantage of the Executive Lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes a hand-cut six ounce filet, fresh green beans, and a house salad, all for $12.95.

Inside the main dining room.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s Rib & Chop House opened at the end of April at 5935 Dublin Boulevard Suite 190 in the newly developed Dublin Commons retail area in Colorado Springs. It’s a Montana-based casual dining restaurant with nine locations across Montana, Wyoming, Utah and this location is the first in Colorado.

FOX21’s Taylor Bishop has been trying for weeks to dine at Rib & Chop House. However, she’s just not willing to wait over an hour in line for a table. But, she’s remained hopeful that the long lines and people flocking in is a sign that the food and beverages are worth the wait.

On Friday, Taylor stopped in to Rib & Chop House for a pre-work lunch around 2:00 p.m. and it turned out to be the perfect timing.

She was seated right away in the lounge and bar area, which had about five or six other tables of diners. The dining room also had four or five tables, but this time getting a seat was no problem.

The main menu offered options like fried green tomatoes for an appetizer, chicken, pasta, fresh fish and shrimp, pork chops, several sandwiches, and of course babyback ribs, and premium steak. Taylor’s advice is to take advantage of the Executive Lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes a hand-cut six ounce filet, fresh green beans, and a house salad, all for $12.95. A small plates menu has selections like chicken lettuce wraps, pulled pork sliders, and fish tacos. Rib & Chop House also has a Sunday brunch menu available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.

Taylor ordered the Executive Lunch with the filet cooked at medium temperature. The house salad came with fresh greens and about ten different options for dressings. Just as Taylor finished her salad, out came the steak and green beans on a piping hot plate. The server suggested cutting into the filet to check that the temperature was cooked to perfection, it was. Tender, moist, and flavorful is the best way to describe the steak. It was obviously finished with butter, because you could literally taste it melting in your mouth and had a perfect, crusty char on the corners. The green beans were very fresh with just the right amount of crunch in every bite and seasoned incredibly with salt and pepper.

All in all, Taylor thought the food portion, quality, and flavor was well worth the price and will definitely be returning for another taste.

If you have a restaurant you would like Taylor to try for Friday Foodie Finds, send an email to news@fox21news.com or tbishop@fox21news.com.