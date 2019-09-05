Free rides for wounded vets traveling to airports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Infinity Shuttle will offer free rides for wounded veterans traveling between Colorado Springs Regional and Denver International Airport.

Infinity has the goal to provide 500 – 1000 free trips for wounded veterans in the next 2 years.

“Our drivers and staff, have seen so many wounded veterans return to or visit Colorado Springs for medical and official business that we wanted to make their trip a little less stressful for all they have done,” General Manager of Infinity George Grissom said.

For every ride a passenger takes on Infinity Shuttle, Infinity sets aside $5 to provide a free ride for a wounded veteran traveling to or from Colorado Springs to one of the states airports. For those veterans who a have special mobility needs, Infinity pays one of our local partners that has a wheelchair accessible vehicle for their trip.

Veterans who do not have a mobility challenge are provided a free seat on one of the standard shuttles when travelling to either Colorado Springs Regional or Denver International Airport.

Wounded vets who are visiting the Springs for medical care, family, or official business can contact Infinity Shuttle and book a free trip.

Infinity runs four routes daily between Colorado Springs and Denver, with multiple stops at The Mining Exchange, The Antlers, Embassy Suites, and Double Tree Hotels, along with the Monument Park and Ride. They will be adding four more routes in November.

Infinity also provides private rides for those who prefer.

“We want to be a contributing member of our community,” said Owner and President Andrew Woehle. “Colorado Springs is a proud military town with many great Heroes’ who have sacrificed so much for us. We are proud to do a small part in helping these great men and women out as much as we can. If a free trip helps them get to where they need to be, we are honored to assist them. And every passenger who rides with us helps us make this possible, so we are very grateful to all our customers.”