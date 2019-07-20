A community of people, some experiencing homelessness, step up to make a difference.

In trying to keep our town green and our water fresh, Westside CARES in partnership with the City of Colorado Springs’ Adopt-A-Waterway program offered, Fountain Creek Clean-Up Day.

Tiffany and Luke Scott, residents of Colorado Springs and founders of several clean-up initiatives coordinated with Westside CARES and other entities on July 20.

One might imagine outrage at the appearance of trash near the waterways to be exclusive to those of housed neighbors, but this is not the case. Many of the homeless community served with Westside CARES, urges for community-clean ups regularly.

The agency has been proudly involved in three community-friendly partnerships over the past year and is happy to unite the housed and uninhabited residents in community service.

Westside CARES’ volunteers met at Vermijo Park but volunteers city-wide participated in this clean-up event.

Volunteers worked along the Fountain Creek waterway from 25th St. to Ridge Rd.

Westside CARES neighbors, volunteers, and team members believe that it is essential to keep the community – and its waterways – clean.