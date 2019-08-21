Fill the Boot campaign to benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters across the country and here in Colorado Springs are helping the fight against muscular dystrophy, and they’re asking for your donations.

Tuesday marked the start of the annual Fill the Boot campaign. Firefighters will be out throughout the city, asking people to make a donation for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The money goes to support lifesaving muscular dystrophy research, lift up families affected by the disease, and fund support groups, including the MDA Care Center at Children’s Hospital in Briargate.

“To be able to share the time that we have with these folks that are going through such a struggle, but their faces light up so much when they have an opportunity to spend time a firefighter,” one firefighter said. “It’s a blessing both ways, because it impacts us so positively that we get that opportunity to spend that time in an MDA camp with a local kid that’s being so impacted by this disease. And it truly does bring a joy to our hearts to be able to be involved in that process.”

This is the 65th year of the partnership.

Eighty local kids will be able to go to the MDA summer camp because of these donations.