(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Perhaps unsurprisingly, the fruitcake has been around since ancient times. Its earliest form can be traced back to the Roman Empire, as a simple snack that soldiers ate on the battlefield. What began as a sort of primeval Clif bar slowly evolved, was refined and combined with alcohol and spices, and eventually became a holiday delicacy on the tables of the European elite.

Today the fruitcake is known simply as a heavy holiday confection that everybody gives and nobody wants. But it seems wrong to throw away good food. So, if you were blessed with a fruitcake this year, what to do?

Enter the Manitou Springs Annual Great Fruitcake Toss. This yearly competitive event offers a way to work out Christmas season frustrations while supporting a good cause.

The event is just what it sounds like. People tossing fruitcakes (not in the trash, just as far as they can). Rules are simple: the fruitcake must be edible, rectangular in shape, weigh 1lb, and contain glaceed fruits, nuts, and flour. Fruitcakes will be examined by “Fruitcake Toss Tech Inspectors” upon arrival.

Competitors are judged by their ability to throw the fruitcake furthest, most accurately, into a basket, and using a catapult, among other things. A Fruitcake King and Fruitcake Queen will be named. Entry fee is one non-perishable food item for the Manitou Springs Community Food Pantry. Each food item will buy you one ticket, with a max of 10 tickets per family.

Thanks to this event, many fruitcakes have regained a positive purpose and avoided the trash can. According to the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, fruitcakes are gathered post-toss and sent to the SunMountain Center in Manitou Springs, where they will be fed to pigs.

The 29th Annual Great Fruitcake Toss will be held this year in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2024.