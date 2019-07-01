Falcon neighborhoods host early Fourth of July celebrations

FALCON, Colo. — Several neighborhoods in the Falcon area came together to celebrate freedom this weekend.

The Independence Day celebration started a little early at Antler Creek Golf Course and Meridian Ranch Recreation Center.

The festivities included a peddling parade, bounce houses, food, a beer garden, and a fireworks show.

The event, in its 14th year, is all about giving neighbors a place to meet each other.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities to help families with critically ill children.