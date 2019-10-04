Donations for Decker Fire evacuees

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who has deep roots in Salida is gathering supplies to send to those evacuated due to the Decker Fire.

Melissa DeHerrera was born and raised in Salida along with her mother. Her parents were one of the first families to be evacuated early Wednesday morning.

Although she lives in Colorado Springs, she wants to help as much as possible. The Salida native is asking for any supplies to donate.

Hygiene products

Laundry soap, quarters

Food

Water

Pet food

Diapers, formula

DeHerrera has used social media to ask for donations and plans to make many trips to Salida to bring items.

“I just want to be able to help, and I’m in the Springs there isn’t a whole lot of things I can do but I do know there is a need for these things and I’d like to help if I have the ability and I do and that’s the only thing that is driving me to help,” Melissa DeHerrera said. “When I had breast cancer in 2014, Salida stepped up for me and so I want to step up for Salida.”

If you would like to donate you can reach Melissa DeHerrera by calling or texting her at (719)233-8749 or you contact her on Facebook.