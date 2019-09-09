Dad honors daughter’s memory after suicide

A father in Pueblo dedicated his entire Sunday to giving people tattoos, all to raise funds for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Carl Barney started this tradition two years ago after his daughter committed suicide.

“Her name was Nicole and she was a tough girl. I didn’t realize the problems she had and the depression she had,” Barney said.

He said Nicole was only 34-years-old when she took her own life. Nicole left behind a 6-year-old daughter.

“They want the pain to go away what they don’t realize is the pain gets passed on to those left behind,” Barney said.

Right after Nicole’s death, Barney said he started experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts for the first time in his entire life.

“I was in a deep dark place for awhile. I was mad at the world. I was mad at her. I was mad at myself,” Barney said.

Being a veteran, Barney went to the VA (Veteran’s Assistance) for help. He told FOX21 he worked with a woman there who really helped him out of the depression, though he said he will never be the same.

“I will find a penny when I am having a bad day and I think that is my little girl,” Barney said.

But he said he wanted to make a difference so he started this tattoo fundraiser. His shop, Dragon’s Liar Tattoo, brings in about 8 tattoo artist to do tattoos throughout the entire day.

Each tattoo costs between $20.00-$50.00 each and all of those funds are then donated. On Sunday they raised a little over $8,000.00 and did a total of 115 tattoos. Barney said he wants this money to go to preventing someone else from taking their own life.

“If you’re in a state of depression, contact someone get some help, your life is worth living,” Barney said.

If you are struggling with depression of suicidal thoughts, talk to someone or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.