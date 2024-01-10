(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Book lovers and introverts in the Springs will be glad to hear that the Carnegie Public Library in Manitou Springs will soon be more accessible.

The library’s story begins in 1900 with a group of 12 local women who volunteered to create a space for reading in Manitou Springs. The original library was little more than a “reading room” with only a few hundred books. Reverend E.C. Bonell organized a book club whose members volunteered to keep the reading room operational.

As the town grew, it was decided that Manitou deserved a proper library. In 1910, local MS doctor H.M. Ogilbee got the Andrew Carnegie Foundation to donate $6,000 to build a library for the town. A group of leaders in the community helped decide its location and donated books.

Designed by Thomas MacLaren, a prominent Scottish architect and transplant to Colorado, the library was built in the Italian Renaissance style to fit in with many other buildings of that time. The structure has aged well, a warm and peaceful space filled with natural light and graced with ivy and an extensive collection of books.

The library is now being updated and expanded to make it more accessible to the community. New designs include a courtyard, more parking and driveway space, and widened sidewalks leading to the library’s entrances.

According to The City of Manitou Springs Facebook page, “In 2015, community volunteers began an effort to restore and expand the Carnegie Library, and in March of 2020, the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library closed its doors due to its ADA issues that made the historic building inaccessible to many people with mobility-related disabilities. After three years of planning, eight community meetings, six public hearings, and countless hours of collaboration between city staff, boards and commissions, community volunteers, and the Preserve and Renew Our Carnegie Library Task Force, City approvals for the interior and exterior of the Carnegie Library Remodel and Expansion have been completed.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Jan. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. Anyone wishing to witness the ceremony is welcome to attend. The City of Manitou Springs recommends taking advantage of the free parking at Hiawatha Gardens (10 Old Mans Trail). From there event attendees can take a free tram to the ceremony.