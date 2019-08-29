Colorado Springs Church helps students in need get ready for the school year

COLORADO SPRINGS — A church is helping with school supplies with an event this weekend.

True Spirit Baptist Church is getting community resources together to help kids in need such as backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, vaccinations and shoes.

Church goers have spent the last three weeks gathering items and they say every kid who attends will get one of everything.

“You never know if they can get to a doctor to get shots, then we wanted to be a resource, for community, provide basic things, students would need for school, so they can go in and not feel any lesser and feel suscessful,” said Reverand Anthony Grier of True Spirit Baptist Church.

The church hopes to help about a hundred kids. True Spirit Baptist Church is on Astrozon Boulevard.

The event is Saturday August 31 from 10 a.m. to noon.