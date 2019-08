COLORADO SPRINGS — The on-ramp to northbound Powers was closed Tuesday due to a serious crash involving a cement truck.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. and rescued the trapped driver within ten minutes.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD says to expect delays in the area and it is not clear how long the on-ramp will be closed.

CSFD said the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. FOX21 will update this article when more information is available.