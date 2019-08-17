Celebrate Florissant Fossil Beds 50th Anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, the nearest unit of the National Park System in Colorado Springs, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The celebrations will take place Saturday August 17th from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM., with the ceremony held in the amphitheater behind the visitor center at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.

The Monument was established in 1969 as the result of a grassroots and legal battle which took place to save the area.

The original leader of the legal team and members of the original grassroot group will be present along with leadership from the National Park Service and U.S. Congressman Doug Lamborn.

Two of the top researchers involved in science at Florissant Fossil Beds will speak. Plus military youth that attended summer camp at the Monument have been invited to bring their families and lead a sing-a-long for attendees.

Schedule:

10:00 – 11:00 Opening Ceremony, Park Paleontologist Dr. Meyer, Keynote Speaker : Dr.Dena Smith (National Science Foundation)

11:00 – 12:00 Music, Panels: People Who Lived on the Land, People Who Fought for the Monument

12:00 – 1:00 Panel: People Who Worked Here, Representative Doug Lamborn, Closing Remarks

Also, enjoy refreshments and community at this FREE event.