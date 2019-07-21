Car show benefits El Paso County sheriff’s deputy battling cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The southern Colorado community has rallied behind an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy who is battling stage 4 colon cancer.

“I was diagnosed at the end of 2015 and did chemotherapy and went back and everything had cleared up,” Sgt. Stephanie Criss said. “Then August of 2017, I was involved in the shooting in February that took Micah Flick’s life, and they think the stress and trauma of that incident attributed to the cancer returning.”

Criss has been a deputy for El Paso County for 22 years. Even though she is battling cancer and doing chemotherapy, she continues to work.

“I was told in late 2018 that I would have three to six months to live without treatment,” Criss said. “They said I would have two to three years to live as long as I do treatment for the rest of my life.”

Two different organizations, Shield 616 and Ceramic Pro Auto Spa, hosted a car show Saturday to help raise funds for Criss’s medical bills.

“She is a very strong woman,” Ron Hester, Owner of Ceramic Pro Auto Spa, said. “A very strong woman.”

The car show had more than 80 cars. It cost each car $30 to enter the show. Hester said 100% of the proceeds went to Criss.

If you weren’t able to make it to the car show, Shield 616 is still raising funds for Criss online. You can donate here.

