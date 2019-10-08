Benefit for Decker Fire evacuees set for Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Transforming trash into a pristine piece of treasure. This 6-foot-tall project in Colorado Springs combines art and the environment to turn one man's litter into a powerful message.

The goal is to draw attention to the amount of trash being thrown on the ground. That's the idea behind the second annual Pikes Peak Litter Letter Project. And one resident says it really captured her attention. "This is a good way to influence people to look around and pick up something that they're seeing and make our city even more beautiful," said Cindy Senger.

Using litter collected around the Pikes Peak Region, volunteers spelled out the word 'pristine', something they want their parks and trails to look like. Organizers are hoping this art project encourages efforts to keep our local environment clean. "The littering issue is very big and very diverse. We have a very windy community so days like today, winds start blowing and it could pick up litter moving it from the land to our waterways. We find all kinds of trash out there," said Alli Schuch. Schuch is the Watershed Outreach Coordinator for the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District.

The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance started the event, which is modeled after the national Litter Letter Project. "I love this community, but sometimes I'm just shocked by the amount of trash I see out and about," said Andy Vick, the Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region.

That's why the community pulled together, participating in several clean-ups throughout local trails and parks during Creek Week, which runs from September 28th to October 6th. "Hopefully going forward we'll do this every year, add new letters, create new words. All with the goal of celebrating Arts Month and inspiring stewardship for our outdoor spaces," said Vick.