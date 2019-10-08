Benefit for Decker Fire evacuees set for Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Club Q at 3430 North Academy will be hosting a drag benefit show for Decker Fire victims.
The show will start at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13. It will be free to get in before 9 P.M., and after 9 P.M. it will be $5. All of the proceeds will go towards helping the people of Salida.
Club Q will also be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to the evacuees. Anyone who brings in a non-perishable the night of the show will get a free shot.
There will also be raffle items.
If you would like to donate raffle items contact Melissa DeHerrera at (719) 233-8749.