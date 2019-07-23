Arc offering accessible yoga classes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Yoga is a practice that can benefit everyone, including people with physical limitations. That’s why the Arc Pikes Peak Region is getting members enrolled in adaptive yoga.

The classes focus on creating a safe and accessible yoga practice that embraces each person’s needs and abilities. The practice is more gentle, allowing time for self-awareness and mindfulness.

Variations are offered for each pose, creating space for individual exploration throughout the class.

“They can get some exercise in, meet people, enjoy some good stretching, and just feel better about themselves and their bodies at the end of the day,” Arc spokeswoman Tonia Nifong said.

“The training allows us to look at an individual and say ‘what are their needs?’ and allowing them to have their own practice,” accessible yoga instructor Megan Franklin said.

“I tell them, ‘this is your practice, not mine. I’m just your guide,'” Franklin said. “But you take what you need and leave what you don’t, because that, to me, is what yoga’s about.”

The classes are open to anyone who has physical difficulty. An $8 donation is suggested.

>> Tap here for more information.