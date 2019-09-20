Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Saturday is the city’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

While research on the disease is still working for a cure there’s already innovative programs to help those living with dementia to live life to the fullest.

The walk is the largest global fundraiser for the disease spreading in 600 communities and nearly 80% of the money raised goes to care treatment and research of the disease to help those who are affected.

“Moving them to a setting where people are trained to care for and their living with other people who are like minded and have the disease as well kind of takes the burden off and opens them up to having a good quality of life,” Retreat at Sunny Vista Community Life Director Kristi Breakell said.

To register to walk click here.

Location of the walk is at America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Dr, 80903

Colorado Springs, CO. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the ceremony at 9:00 a.m. with the walk to follow on Saturday. Contact Charlotte Long if you have any questions at 719-266-8773 x9675 or at clong@alz.org.