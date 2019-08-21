Accolades luncheon celebrates women in business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ brightest business minds were celebrated at the Accolades luncheon in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday.

The event is hosted by the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce to spotlight women making a difference in the business community. FOX21’s Claudia Garofalo emceed the event.

This year’s Business Leader of the Year was Diane Price, the CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers.

“You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with, and I have an incredible team of women who support the organization as much as I do every day, who care about what we do, who are passionate about the business of early care and education, and supporting women and children,” Price said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Early Connections provides early childhood education and care for children six weeks through 14 years old.