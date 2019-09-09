A haunted twist to history in Old Colorado City Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s a history class with a haunted past! The Old Colorado City Historical Society is hosting their annual “Haunted Histories” tour through Fairview Cemetery this weekend.

There will be live actors acting as your “Ghost Hosts” who will also be your guides as they recount terrifying tales of prominent members of the historic Colorado City. Telling stories of those who died might be tricky but it’s a treat for those who volunteer.

“Getting to tell stories that are honestly incredibly dark, but they are true,” Ghost Host Alicia Schorsch said. “To get a feel for the history of the area. History was never my favorite subject as a child, but this really makes it incredibly interesting. You can feel the history as you walk through the cemetery,”

The Old Colorado City Museum is free. This weekend’s fundraiser helps them keep the doors open for the public.

Address: 1 South 24th Street Colorado Springs, CO

Location: Old Colorado City History Center

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

(719) 636-1225

Admission: $20 Tickets are available for purchase by calling or visiting the Old Colorado City History Center.