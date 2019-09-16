5k benefits Pueblo officer shot in the line of duty

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — In April, Pueblo police officer Jonathan Bell was shot five times after trying to find a man wanted for a parole violation in a Pueblo neighborhood.

The shooting happened just nine weeks before he and his wife welcomed their first child.

A 5k to benefit his family was held Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

John Adsit, an officer who was also injured in the line of duty, knows it can be stressful. While an officer is off-duty because of an injury, the family is left to pick up the slack, which can be a financial burden on top of the physical burden of recovery.

Adsit organized the Rise and Run race to pay it forward and share the love with Bell.

“Seeing all of these people out here supporting you, thanking you for your service, is incredible, because as police officers around the nation, unfortunately, we don’t get to experience that ‘thank you, we love you, we support you’ type of moment very often,” Adsit said.

If you weren’t able to attend, you can donate online through Adsit Strong.