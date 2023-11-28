Colorado Gives Day with Care and Share

FOX21 News and Ting Internet are teaming up with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado on Tuesday, Dec. 5 for Colorado Gives Day.

“Our goal is to raise enough funds to provide over 600,000 meals to families and individuals facing hunger,” wrote Care and Share. “Will you help? For every $1 donated, we can provide five meals, which will go a long way toward supporting our neighbors in need.”

FOX21 and Loving Living Local will be live at the Care and Share distribution center all day on Dec. 5, featuring live interviews with Care and Share President and CEO Nathan Springer and Ting Internet Community Engagement and Public Affairs Manager Deb Walker.

“Thanks to Ting Internet, donations made to our Colorado Gives Day campaign will be matched up to $20,000,” thanked Care and Share.

FOX21 will track donations made to Care and Share every hour and update this article as donations come in. Care and Share’s Nathan Springer will also be suspended in a cage until the donation goal is met on Dec. 5.