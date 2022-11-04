Colorado Springs Election Results

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

To see results for your county, click the below:

Several State races will be decided on including; Colorado’s Governor, the U.S. Senate seat, and Secretary of State, just to name a few.

There are also several State Amendments and Propositions of high interest including; Colorado Amendment F (charitable gaming conduct), Colorado Proposition 122 (regulate natural medicine), and Colorado Proposition 126 (alcohol delivery).

For those who missed the deadline to mail in their 2022 General Election ballots, in-person voting is still available until Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. You can find a list of Voter Service and Polling Centers, here.

FOX21 News will also provide a scroll on-air of election results beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 8.