Colin Mihalich is an editor and photojournalist at FOX21 News.

Colin is a graduate of the Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, graduating in 2013 from the School of Journalism. He began his news career at ABC Newschannel 20 in Springfield, Illinois where he spent two years as an associate producer.

Colin joined the FOX21 team in March 2016. When he’s not working, he can be found camping, recording music, enjoying his record collection or maybe just sitting down with a good book.