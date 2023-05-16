(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is opening its Cold Case Files in hopes of closing some of them for good. FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke is taking a closer look at some of their cases with known suspects, the only problem is, those suspects are nowhere to be found.

On Sept. 3, 2000, it was just before Noon when a group of friends were driving along the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

“Four occupants were traveling in a truck on Highway 24 when another truck pulled up, fired into their truck, shooting one of the passengers in the chest,” said Tracey Thompson, a Detective with Colorado Springs Police.

According to police reports, the truck with the assailant inside then drove off and the passengers in the other truck took their injured friend for help. “They drove him to Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Thompson.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esquivel Sanchez of Colorado Springs.

According to his autopsy, he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Within days, investigators identified a suspect.

“Through investigation, a Hispanic male was identified as Miguel Antonio Valdez Salgado and an arrest warrant was placed in the system for his arrest,” said Thompson. “Unfortunately, at this time he has not been contacted to take him into custody.”

Salgado was described as 6 feet tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was known to use the nickname “Spider.”

“Depending on his lifestyle and where he’s at, that could change drastically, or he could look very similar as he did when he was younger,” said Thompson.

“Spider’s” last known residence was on South Corona Street, near South Nevada and I-25 but police believe he is long gone.

“We believe that he fled out of the country and his location is unknown at this time,” said Thompson.

Today, Salgado would be 43 years old. Thompson said if Salgado has left the country it makes finding him more difficult, but not impossible.

“We still keep the arrest warrant active in the system in case they do come back,” said Thompson. “If they have family, friends, or whatever venture they’re coming to the states for and so we do keep that active in hopes that if he gets contacted, we can take him into custody and proceed with the case,” said Thompson.

This case has gone cold and Thompson said they need new leads to break it open.

“Please come forward if you have information so we can give closure to the families,” said Thompson.

Tips can be made to the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP.