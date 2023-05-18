(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — May 18 marks 41 years since Barbara Jean Baumann went missing from the Pikes Peak area.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Baumann was last seen on May 18, 1982. CBI said she was possibly nude when she disappeared, but may have been wearing a lavender blanket. CBI said at the time of her disappearance, Baumann was emotionally unstable.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Baumann was 40 years old when she disappeared. CBI said she may have been heading for Wisconsin.

At the time of her disappearance, Baumann was described as a white woman, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was 5’7″ tall and weighed 150 pounds.

If anyone has information on Baumann’s disappearance or knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 520-7100.