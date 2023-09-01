(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for answers in the disappearance of Leval Storey 11 years ago.

According to CSPD, on Sept. 1 2012 police began investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Storey. Storey was last seen on Aug. 28 and CSPD considers his disappearance suspicious.

Storey is described as a mixed-race man, 5’9″, 147 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Storey had the nickname “New York” and was known to wear clothing with the name “New York” on it.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Leval Storey, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.