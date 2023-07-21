(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for answers in the disappearance of Amadeo Vigil who was reported missing 43 years ago.

CSPD said, on July 21, 1980, 24-year-old Vigil was reported missing by a family member. He was last seen on July 11, 1980, hitchhiking on I-25 near the Bijou exit heading south. According to Police, he was planning to hitchhike to Fort Garland, Colorado.

Vigil is described as a Hispanic/Latino man, about 135lbs, between 5’6″ to 5’7″, with brown eyes and brown wavy hair. He was last seen wearing an off-white colored shirt, jeans, maroon tennis shoes, an African beaded leather necklace, and a silver chain with a happy face on it.

Vigil also had a green backpack with a leather bottom, a rust-colored nylon Rainbow Co. wallet, and Police say possibly a ticket from a Colorado Springs pawn shop.

If you have any information about this case. please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.