(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) needs your help solving the case of 26-year-old Kevin Andrews’ death on Nov. 25, 2005.

CSPD responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard. Officers found Andrews, lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told CSPD Andrews had an altercation with a Hispanic male. None of the witnesses to the altercation said they saw the shooting.

This investigation remains open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.