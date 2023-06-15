(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still seeking answers in the 2008 homicide of Demetrius Binion, who was shot in the chest.

According to CSPD, in the early morning hours of June 15, 2008, officers were called about a shooting in the 200 block of North Murray Boulevard, just south of East Platte Avenue.

Officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said an autopsy later concluded it was a homicide resulting from a gunshot wound to the chest.

CSPD said Binion had recently come to Colorado Springs from Chicago. Binion was also known as “Meechi.”

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.