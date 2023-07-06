(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 24 years ago, William Muse was found not breathing by officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they are still looking into his murder and are asking for information.

CSPD said on July 6, 1999, at around 6:24 a.m. officers were called to the 1500 block of Lehmberg Boulevard east of North Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard about someone not breathing.

When officers arrived they found Muse dead with severe head trauma. CSPD said the murder of Muse remains an open case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.