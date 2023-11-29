(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for answers in the homicide of 32-year-old William Dieckman 17 years ago.

According to CSPD, on Nov. 29, 2006, at around 6:20 a.m. officers were called about an unconscious man lying next to a bus bench at the intersection of Mallard Drive and Teal Court near Chelton Road and East Fountain Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Dieckman, dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation remains open according to CSPD. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.