(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating the death of 23-year-old Brandon K. Brown.

Browne was shot and killed on Nov. 25 2024 after attending Icon nightclub on North Academy Boulevard. CSPD says he was with a group that went to Denny’s after leaving the nightclub. Two men in a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to the group’s car and began making advances toward two women in the car.

After the women rejected the men in the SUV the two followed the group into the parking lot of the Denney’s. After an argument shots were fired and the SUV drove away.

Browne was shot and died due to his injuries, according to CSPD.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.