(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The homicide of 86-year-old Rose Desalvo 28 years ago is still open, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sept. 6 1995 at around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a dead body at the Citadel Village Apartments on Galley Road. Police found Desalvo dead in her bed with signs of an apparent assault.

The investigation revealed the suspect likely entered through her open bedroom window and left through the front door, according to CSPD. Interviews with neighbors and friends gave police the names of a few suspects but no arrests due to insufficient information.

If you have any information about this case contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.