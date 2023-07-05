(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for answers 22 years later after the July 5 shooting of Ricarge “Ricky” Williams.

According to CSPD, on July 5, 2001 police were called to the Queens Knights Lounge at 685 North Murray Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Williams who had been shot. Williams was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CSPD’s investigation interviewed many witnesses but no arrests were made in the case and it remains open.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.