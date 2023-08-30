(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for answers in an unsolved homicide that occurred 23 years ago.

According to CSPD, on the morning of Aug. 30, 2000 co-workers of 26-year-old Monique LaSuer found her dead inside the Palmer House motel where they worked. CSPD said LaSuer had reported for her regular shift at 11 p.m. the previous night and was scheduled to work alone until 7 a.m.

Police said throughout the years several witnesses and suspects were interviewed, however, LaSuer’s homicide remains an open investigation.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.