(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for answers in the shooting death of Michael Garcia nine years ago.

CSPD said on July 20, 2014, at around 8:19 p.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of St. Claire Park Alley near South Union Boulevard and South Circle Drive about a shooting. Officers found Garcia who had been shot and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said it conducted many interviews during its investigation but no arrests were made.